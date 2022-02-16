The freedom-loving crowd wants to severely limit what books are available to children

Growing up, reading books was my favorite activity (my father didn’t allow us to have a TV). And when my family moved from Minnesota to southern France for my dad’s job right before my fifth birthday, reading became a therapeutic means for me to self-soothe. I neither knew the language nor anything at all really about my new home. But, I was learning to read and I quickly realized that books were my cheat sheet: I could read about this new place; I could read about the characters my classmates mentioned on the playground so I could better fit in, learn about their culture, and connect; I could even read about the TV shows they loved that I couldn’t watch myself. I could read about anything I wanted, because thankfully, no one censored my curiosity to explore. This is not the case for everyone.

