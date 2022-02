During their January meeting, the Port Arthur ISD school board voted to move forward with district renovations, including the replacement of the Administration Building roof. The roof, which is more than 20 years old, has extreme wear, causing water to pond around the roof drains resulting in serious conditions that would impact the production of the district's administration if it were to fail, according to a statement from the district.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO