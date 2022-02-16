Best methods to repair damaged driveways

In the hot summer months when you leave your back door, front door, or patio door open to circulate fresh air in the house, a screen door may be all that stands between you and hoards of hungry mosquitoes. It can't protect you if the screen is torn or damaged, and if you have pets or small children, that's an all-too-likely scenario. Fortunately, removing the old screen and installing a new screen on a swinging or sliding door is one of the most DIY-friendly home improvement projects there is, and replacing the screen on a retractable screen door is even easier.

