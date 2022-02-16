Best methods to repair damaged driveways

Topol-27 is a prefabricated, modular home clad with a black exterior to provide a cozy retreat from the wild outdoors. Joining the tiny house movement, Moscow-based Bio Architects has finished work on Topol-27, a prefabricated, modular tiny home designed to “be picked up from the warehouse by the client, installed the same day, and be ready to live.” Comprised of five functional areas, Topol-27 is named after the square meterage it covers. With the aim of maximizing the available living space, Bio Architects fills Topol-27 out with a bedroom, kitchen, living room, bathroom, and dressing room.
