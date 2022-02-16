DIY projects that can conserve energy around the house

Roof replacements can be a costly fix, with a national average cost of $8,000. However, it's important to consider the costs of a roof replacement before moving forward. The extent of the damage can help determine if a repair is a better option. In addition to shopping around for quotes from at least three licensed roofing companies, homeowners are cautioned not to just take a roofers' word for it. After all, it's in the company's best interest to have a roof replaced (which costs on average $5,000 to $10,000) versus simply performing a repair (which costs on average from $315 to $1,000+).

