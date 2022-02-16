Why businessman Gary Rabine wants to be the next governor of Illinois

Gary Rabine , GOP candidate for Illinois governor, joins John Williams to talk about why he decided to run for governor, how he plans to create jobs and bring jobs to Illinois, his plan to reduce crime across the state, why his business background will help him run the state, how he would have managed the pandemic differently than J.B. Pritzker, where he stands on mask mandates and vaccinations, and if he believes that the 2020 election was legitimately won by President Joe Biden.

