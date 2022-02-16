ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Why businessman Gary Rabine wants to be the next governor of Illinois

By Pete Zimmerman
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

Gary Rabine , GOP candidate for Illinois governor, joins John Williams to talk about why he decided to run for governor, how he plans to create jobs and bring jobs to Illinois, his plan to reduce crime across the state, why his business background will help him run the state, how he would have managed the pandemic differently than J.B. Pritzker, where he stands on mask mandates and vaccinations, and if he believes that the 2020 election was legitimately won by President Joe Biden.

WGN Radio

Illinois appellate court dismisses Gov. Pritzker’s school mask mandate

Kaine Osburn, Superintendent at Avoca School District 37 in Wilmette, Illinois, joined Steve King and Johnnie Putman on Chicago’s Afternoon News. Osburn discusses how the appellate court decision made his job more difficult or less difficult, and what his board members were using as resources to make their decision, and what is the next step […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Illinois counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

See how Illinois is affected by e-commerce scams

While economies the world over suffered, slowed, and effectively stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fraud economy flourished. Experts estimated that the annual global cost of fraud in 2020 would total just over $5 trillion USD—that’s more than the gross domestic product of most countries. But those were pre-pandemic estimates, derived under pre-pandemic conditions […]
ILLINOIS STATE
