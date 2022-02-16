Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

The biggest controversy of the 2022 Winter Olympics is now, in some ways, a moot point. Gold medal favorite Kamila Valieva, who was allowed to compete in Beijing despite testing positive for a banned substance in December, finished a surprising fourth in the women’s figure skating competition on Thursday. Given that she didn’t win an individual medal, the 15-year-old Russian won’t have one revoked after the Games, though it’s unclear what might happen to the gold she won in the team event.

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO