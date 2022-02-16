Aaron Scott carving out role with red-hot UNT as freshman behind work ethic, basketball smarts

Buy Now North Texas forward Aaron Scott goes up for a shot as UTSA guard Isaiah Addo-Ankrah defends during the Mean Green’s win earlier this season at the Super Pit. Scott has emerged as a key contributor for UNT as a freshman. Jeff Woo/DRC

North Texas forward Aaron Scott knew making the jump from high school to the college level would be an adjustment, no matter how well he prepared.

The players would be bigger and faster. The pace of the game would pick up.

Those factors led him to spend his senior season playing for Legacy the School of Sport Sciences in Spring.

“I played on a national travel team my senior year,” Scott said. “We went all over the country. That definitely helped me, playing against older people and better people.”

The experience might have had him ready to roll right away at a lot of schools, but not UNT.

Grant McCasland’s Mean Green program is a little different.

On its face, basketball is a simple game of putting the ball in the basket.

When it comes to UNT, a more apt comparison is algebra at a dead sprint, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

UNT heads into a key Conference USA showdown with Florida Atlantic on Thursday leading the nation in scoring defense with an average of 55.5 points allowed per game. The Mean Green run the same complex system as Texas Tech that is designed to prevent teams from getting the ball into the paint and the middle of the floor.

It sounds simple enough, but a team needs players who know where to force opponents on the floor, when to help teammates and how to work together to make the system effective.

Scott is one of the few freshmen McCasland has coached since he put the system in place ahead of the 2019-20 season who has picked it up and earned significant playing time in his debut campaign.

The 6-foot-7 forward has helped UNT (18-4) run out to an 11-1 record in C-USA play and will look to help the Mean Green avenge their one loss in league play this week. UNT will face UAB on Saturday after taking on FAU.

The Blazers beat UNT at home all the way back on Jan. 6. The Mean Green have won 10 straight since.

“The biggest thing for Aaron is he understands what we are doing,” McCasland said in the early stages of conference play. “Before he was trying to not mess up. Now he’s figuring out what role he can step into.”

Scott has found that role as a rebounder and offensive weapon off the bench. UNT essentially plays seven players — its five starters, leading scorer and top reserve in guard Tylor Perry and Scott.

Landing that role has been rewarding for Scott, who never expected that earning playing time would be such a challenge.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this complicated,” Scott said of UNT’s defensive system. “It’s getting easier now that I have played in more games. My first game, it was hard. I was thinking too much.

“I had learned to relax.”

North Texas forward Aaron Scott5 (2) fights for a rebound with Charlotte's Marvin Cannon during the Mean Green's win earlier this season at the Super Pit. Scott has learned how to be an effective rebounder in his freshman season.

Prepared for the big-time

UNT added a host of highly regarded recruits after knocking off Purdue for the program’s first NCAA tournament win last season.

Hamir Wright started 80 games at Washington before transferring to UNT. Chris Morgan was a top-25 prospect in Texas.

And yet, it has been Scott, another highly regarded prospect, who has emerged as UNT’s most important addition other than Perry, who was the MVP of last season’s NJCAA national tournament.

Scott averages 4.9 points per game and is UNT’s third leading rebounder with an average of 3.9 per game. He’s been named C-USA’s Freshman of the Week three times this season and posted one of his best games late last month when he scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a win over Southern Miss.

There’s no quicker way for a player to be yanked from a game by McCasland than missing a defensive assignment.

Scott has mostly avoided that fate thanks to the work he put in over the summer. He wanted to understand the system associate head coach Ross Hodge is in charge of that has helped make UNT an elite defensive team.

“I have talked to the older guys like JJ [Murray], Mardrez [McBride] and Thomas [Bell] about where to be defensively, what to say and where the help is,” Scott said. “I studied that, especially over the summer. It was confusing at first, but now I get it.

“I watched film of practice to see where I needed to be when coach Hodge was yelling at me for being out of position. That helped me a lot.”

Scott has quickly gained the trust of his teammates as a result.

“Aaron does a good job of listening to what the coaches want,” Bell said. “We need the energy and hustle he brings. We try to be the tougher team and make the physical plays. He does a good job of that despite being so young.”

Scott has fit in just as well with his teammates outside of basketball as he has in the heat of battle.

“Aaron is funny and has great character,” Perry said. “He’s mature for his age and cares about everyone around him.”

Scott has become close with some of the other members of UNT’s freshman class in Morgan and Matthew Stone, as well as sophomore guard Bryce Zephir.

Those teammates have supported Scott as he carved out a role as a defender and rebounder.

It’s been a bit of an adjustment for Scott, who credits McCasland and his assistants for helping him through the transition.

“In high school, I didn’t rebound a lot,” Scott said. “The coaches told me that was the way I could get on the court, by rebounding and staying solid on defense. I take pride in those things.”

A bright future

UNT’s roster has more than a few players who have improved and seen their roles expand under McCasland.

Forward Abou Ousmane averaged just 2.9 points per game off the bench last season. Now he’s one of UNT’s starters. Senior guard JJ Murray walked on at UNT and spent his first season with the Mean Green as a redshirt.

Murray is also now a starter.

McCasland sees talents Scott possesses that put him on the same path.

“He’s a sneaky good defender,” McCasland said. “His size, length and the way he can move, make him effective.”

Those same skills are expected to allow Scott to move into a larger role in the next few years. Bell and Wright are both seniors.

Scott appears to be in line to move into Bell’s role next season, a long as he continues to grow. He was an elite scorer as a senior at Legacy, where he was named to the Southwest Athletic Interscholastic Conference first team.

Scott has tackled a host of new challenges since then, starting with learning how to become a better rebounder and defender at UNT.

“I had to work smarter, not harder,” Scott said. “Thomas and Abou have taught me how to rebound and where to go.”

Scott has been a quick study and emerged as a contributor. He believes what he’s accomplished so far is a sign of what is to come.

“I’m hoping my role will expand,” Scott said. “I’ll be able to do more next year.”