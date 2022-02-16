ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A farewell to trees, for now

By Jeff Woo/DRC
 4 days ago
Ten Bradford pear trees were determined to be in danger of dropping limbs in front of the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, so city staff removed them Wednesday. They'll be replaced with five large trees.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

