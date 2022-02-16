A farewell to trees, for now

District executive director is leaving Prineville to join his brothers working construction in Texas. There are times in life where you come to a fork in the road, and one must decide which path to take. This is the case in my life right now, and I have decided to take the road with a curve in it. After 21 years of working for Crook County Parks and Recreation District, I have decided that it is time for a change. This new road I'm heading down takes my family and I to Fort Worth, Texas where I will be joining my brother in his construction company. This decision has not come easily and certainly comes with some losses. I have loved living, working and serving this lovely community, and I so appreciate every moment I have spent here at CCPRD. This has been a wonderful career and the District has been extremely good to me and my family.

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO