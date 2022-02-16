Formula 387 Center Console Fish and Sport

Slump into the Bower Studios Melt Stool after a long day. The perfect alternative to a cushioned chair in your living room, it provides a new aesthetic. With its upholstered cushion around its solid wood frame, it’s kind to your body and provides hours of comfort. Best of all, it’s available in many finishes to suit your decor, such as Boucle (Marigold), Boucle (Creme), Boucle (Rainforest), and more. There’s also the option of a walnut or white oak design. Moreover, the Bower Studios Melt Stool measures 18.5″ by 16″ by 18″, enabling it to conveniently fit into small spaces. So you can use it at home or in the office. Overall, combine style with functionality and comfort in any room with this unique piece of furniture.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO