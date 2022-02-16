ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Formula 387 Center Console Fish and Sport

By Staff
boatingmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing in Fall 2022, Formula is proud to announce a new incarnation of the Formula heritage of bold design, exacting craftsmanship and immaculate execution in the Formula 387 Center Console Fish (CCF) and Center Console Sport (CCS)!. This evolutionary new direction is the logical succession to Formula’s sought-after Crossover...

www.boatingmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes deals on laptops, smart TVs, headphones and more

Best Buy launched a new flash sale today featuring deep discounts on laptops, smart TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more. Whether you're shopping for the products you need to stay productive, upgrading your entertainment setup or snagging small appliances to make life easier, Best Buy is ready to help. You can shop all of the deals on top tech now, but hurry, the flash sale ends tonight.
ELECTRONICS
dbltap.com

Is Lost Ark on Console?

Lost Ark is not out on console, and players are unsure if a console version of the PC game will be released. However, with all of the popularity that this MMORPG has been gaining, the game could possibly be on console in the future. For those who haven't heard of...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Shark hoover deals for February 2022: The best sales on the most popular vacuums

There once was a time when Dyson reigned supreme as the most coveted vacuum cleaner, but now it’s got some stiff competition from Shark.From tackling pet hair to making light work of daily dust and debris, the American brand has a reputation for making excellent vacuum cleaners that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use.While they’re more affordable than some of its high-end alternatives, Sharks still come at a premium cost. But savvy shoppers know there’s always deal to be had – it’s just a case of finding the best one.Whether you’re after a corded or cordless, bagless, upright or...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port And Starboard#Consoles#Mercury#Vehicles#Center Console Sport#Ccs#The Fish And Sport#The Center Console Fish#Gemlux#Plano
d1softballnews.com

comparison with other consoles and pads

The Steam Deck release date is getting closer and closer and some influencers, journalists and content creators have already got their hands on a Valve handheld console unit. One of them decided to take advantage of this opportunity to share photos that compare the size of the device with consoles, controllers and other objects.
VIDEO GAMES
Family Handyman

7 Best Car Dent Removal Tools

Have an ugly dent on your vehicle that you'd like to repair? Save considerable time and money by investing in a good set of dent removal tools. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
CARS
Gadget Flow

Universal Audio SD-1 dynamic microphone offers polished studio sound that’s broadcast-ready

Achieve studio-grade sound quality with the Universal Audio SD-1 dynamic microphone. Ideal for vocals, instruments, livestreams, and podcasts, it helps to deliver polished studio sound from the comfort of your home. Moreover, the Universal Audio SD-1 enhances clarity, no matter where you record. It even rejects background noises like refrigerators, fans, and ambient sound, which is great for a home setting. With quick controls, you can shape your sound for perfect customization, and its enhanced articulation boost makes audio stand out with added presence. Furthermore, this dynamic microphone comes with an internal shockmount to reduce low-end rumble and mechanical noise. Plus, the built-in windscreen reduces plosives and breath noise. Overall, create professional recordings for natural-sounding results. Finally, shape vocals and instruments with the strip presets.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Cars
The Guardian

How cheap ink cartridges can cost you dear

The owner of a Hewlett-Packard printer has vowed to never buy another thing from the company after a “firmware update” left his £150 printer unusable because he had bought cheaper ink cartridges from another manufacturer. Dom Smith, who works in IT in the Netherlands but is originally...
ELECTRONICS
RideApart

Shark Updates The Spartan GT Carbon With New Graphics

French motorcycle hemet manufacturer Shark first unveiled the Spartan GT Carbon in May, 2021. This sport-touring helmet combines the best of both worlds in terms of weight and comfort, as it boasts a full carbon-fiber shell, while offering the amenities of a standard sport-touring lid. It does, however, sit on the sportier side of things, making it equally feasible for sportbike and naked streetfighter riders, too.
BICYCLES
ZDNet

Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Small size but mighty sound

I looked at the Stormbox Micro in 2021 and loved its sound -- packing quite a punch from its small form factor. Now the Stormbox Micro 2 from Tribit has managed to cram even more into its small case. The speaker is essentially the same size and weight as the...
ELECTRONICS
NME

‘No Man’s Sky’ will work on the Steam Deck

Hello Games founder Sean Murray has shared footage of No Man’s Sky running on the upcoming Steam Deck in addition to details of what’s coming in the new Sentinel update, which adds full support for Valve’s handheld PC. The Steam Deck will begin shipping on February 28,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Bower Studios Melt Stool is built for maximum comfort and to be easy on the eyes

Slump into the Bower Studios Melt Stool after a long day. The perfect alternative to a cushioned chair in your living room, it provides a new aesthetic. With its upholstered cushion around its solid wood frame, it’s kind to your body and provides hours of comfort. Best of all, it’s available in many finishes to suit your decor, such as Boucle (Marigold), Boucle (Creme), Boucle (Rainforest), and more. There’s also the option of a walnut or white oak design. Moreover, the Bower Studios Melt Stool measures 18.5″ by 16″ by 18″, enabling it to conveniently fit into small spaces. So you can use it at home or in the office. Overall, combine style with functionality and comfort in any room with this unique piece of furniture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PC Gamer

Check out this PC gaming keyboard with a palm controller

We’ve seen a few interesting iterations on the traditional keyboard for PC gaming lately. Some are ergonomic designs that don’t try to alter the overall style of traditional PC play, while others like this tri-joystick configured oddity totally throw the notion of keyboard out the window. Either way, we’re seeing more options for gamers than ever before which can only be a good thing for inclusivity amongst a wider range of people.
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

Inflatable PlayStation controller design is either a mad pipe dream or sheer ergonomic genius

If inflatable neck pillows can be comfortable, why not an inflatable gaming controller??. Meet AirShock, an absurdly innovative PlayStation controller that ditches those curvy, bulky ergonomic form languages for something much more simple. Designed with an inflatable body, the AirShock puffs up to its full size while in use, allowing you to game comfortably while the controller’s inflated design readjusts to the contour of your palms. The result isn’t just a comfortably soft controller design, it’s also ridiculously lightweight, and if you ever feel the urge to fling your controller in a fit of rage after losing a game, you can rest assured that the AirShock’s shock-absorbing design will simply bounce against the floor instead of shattering to pieces. Genius, isn’t it?? Let’s unpack the design further.
VIDEO GAMES
Top Speed

The 2022 Mini Brick Lane Edition Brings British Urban Art To The U.S. Customers

Shortly after making its debut in Japan, the Mini Brick Lane Edition has now arrived in the United States. Offered solely in Cooper S trim in three- or five-door configurations, these special edition models are inspired by London’s famous Brick Lane. Brick Lane is known for its street art...
CARS
BobVila

14 Useful Home Products for People with Limited Mobility

The everyday chores and activities most people take for granted can seem impossible for others. Physical limitations, even mild ones, can affect the ability to eat, dress oneself, move about the home safely, and perform routine tasks. Fortunately, many manufacturers today are making products that allow those with limited mobility to live comfortably at home, giving them more freedom in their daily lives.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy