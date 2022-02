An open letter to the Southwestern Consolidated Schools Board of Education:. Over the last few months, events occurring outside of the public eye have led to the loss of Southwestern's superintendent to another school corporation. Curtis Chase is trusted and respected by students, teachers, and parents because he has strong values and high ethical standards. He always puts students first, and he empowers teachers to do the same. We find the inability of the board to cooperate with him indefensible and the lack of response to concerns brought to the board by teachers alarming. There is now a serious distrust of the school board in this community.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO