Plant based diets

Instant ramen has been a staple in many of our lives for as long as we could remember. It’s very affordable, comes in several flavor options and can be enjoyed as is or with a custom twist. As a kid I would spruce things up, mix and match flavor packets or add a protein; hot dogs were my favorite. It might’ve even been one of the first foods I learned how to make for myself. Much like many others, it would keep me fed through my college years and when I first began living on my own.

