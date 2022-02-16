ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devon Energy - stock up 8% after the call

By Nathan Allen
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevon Energy (NYSE:DVN) reported earnings after the close Tuesday, beating estimates and sharing plans for more dividends and less growth. The stock is +8% following a positive Q4 conference call that included a lot of macro and Company specific detail:. Long-term production growth - "So we think, for us,...

