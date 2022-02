This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The 2022 tax season is well underway, and some early filers have even already received their tax refunds. However, the IRS is warning of possible delays this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an unprecedented backlog of tax returns For that reason, the IRS is urging Americans to file their taxes electronically and also set up direct deposit.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO