(The Center Square) – New Hampshire would sell recreational cannabis from its state-run liquor stores under a plan approved this week by the House of Representatives. The bipartisan proposal, which was approved by a vote of 235-119, would allow adults 21 and older to buy cannabis from state-run dispensaries operated by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission. Adults would be allowed to possess up to four ounces of cannabis, under the proposal, but home cultivation would be outlawed.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO