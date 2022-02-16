ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

By Accuweather
Cadillac News
 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;41;39;55;45;Breezy, p.m. showers;S;15;67%;98%;1. Albuquerque, NM;59;33;41;24;A little a.m. snow;ESE;7;51%;70%;1. Anchorage, AK;36;33;36;34;A little p.m. snow;SE;2;86%;94%;0. Asheville, NC;54;49;60;42;A shower and t-storm;S;15;74%;100%;1. Atlanta, GA;67;57;72;45;A shower...

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Forecasters tracking potential winter storm threat for Groundhog Day

As a bomb cyclone takes aim at New England this weekend, the weather will continue to remain quiet across the middle of the nation, but that is expected to change next week, AccuWeather forecasters warn. Winter and spring are expected to collide as a far-reaching storm is poised to strengthen right around Groundhog Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2, potentially unleashing disruptive types of weather ranging from snow and ice to soaking rain and severe thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Uv#Ga#Ssw#Billings#Mt#Wsw#Al#Boise#Ma#Nne#Sc
The Independent

Winter storm: More than 200,000 lose power in the South as Ted Cruz tweets advice

More than 200,000 homes are without power across the South as Winter Storm Landon locked in on Thursday with heavy snow, thick ice and freezing rain.Millions of people were in the path of the severe weather which dumped a foot of snow in the Midwest and led to warnings from the South to the Northeast through Friday night.Power outages are currently highest in Tennessee where more than 136,000 homes went down, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the US.Texas is the next hardest hit where 52,000 are in blackout. Some 22,000 have lost power in Arkansas, and 12,000...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Quick-hitting snowstorm returning to Northeast

Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

Man In Oklahoma Executed On February 17th - Here Was His Last Meal

Gilbert Ray Postelle was executed in Oklahoma and died by lethal injection on February 17th, 15 years after killing four people. Before his execution, he had one last meal. Here's what he ate. We aren't sure of the exact restaurant this came from, although you can guess, his final meal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
K96 FM

DEATH Stalks Montana Mountains

I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
MONTANA STATE
freightwaves.com

Blizzard conditions developing in Midwest

More snow and wind in the Midwest will slow down weekend truckers. This is after a snowstorm snarled traffic in parts of the region on Thursday. That storm was moving through the eastern U.S. as of Friday morning, but another one — an Alberta Clipper system — was following right behind it, heading toward the Upper Midwest.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Midwest, Northeast Brace For Massive Winter Storm Bringing Heavy Snow and Ice

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a new weather forecast of the continuance of the winter storm from Friday until Sunday. The storm has already caused widespread travel disruption and infrastructural damage over recent days. Due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, multiple areas of the Midwest and Northeast regions have been affected.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Massive Snowstorm Moving Toward Texas, Expected to Continue Until Wednesday Night

Latest forecasts predict a snowstorm will bring widespread several inches of snow across the Rocky Mountains before covering the state of Texas. The snowstorm moving southward across the Rocky Mountains on Tuesday has brought widespread swathes of snow in some parts of the state. Latest forecasts show it will continue until Wednesday night.
TEXAS STATE
Luay Rahil

The third richest person in Arizona

U-Haul has dominated the do-it-yourself moving business for over 75 years. Today, U-Haul has more than 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers, and 46,000 towing devices. In addition to having 812,000 rentable storage units and more than 70.5 million square feet of storage space.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy