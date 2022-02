If you grew up in the South, then you know every Southern cook has their own chocolate cake recipe that they always claim is the best. And we completely agree! Each cake has its own special trick or ingredient that makes it just as unique as the baker who prepared it. So we asked real Southern bakers, from home cooks to restaurant owners, what their favorite hacks are for creating the very best chocolate cakes. Read on to see their top 13 tips.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO