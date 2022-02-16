The 2023 Porsche Macan T Is the Enthusiast's Value Pack

Since it was first revealed in 2016, the LC Coupe and LC Hybrid haven't changed a lot but still go toe-to-toe with the BMW 8 Series and the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class. That's because, out of the gate, Lexus designed something that manages to look both ahead of the curve and timeless at the same time. All it needs to go the distance is some evolutionary fine-tuning, and that's what we get for the LC Hybrid in 2022. The 3.5-liter V6 and two electric motors still combine to make 354 horsepower, the cabin is still luxurious and loaded with technology, but Lexus has refined the suspension to improve the handling. The LC 500 makes more power and has an incredible soundtrack to its V8 engine, but the LC Hybrid brings with it a slightly different personality as well as advantages, particularly when it comes to fuel consumption. Both, however, come with head-turning style without being ostentatious. It's just a case of which suits the driver and their lifestyle better. We drove the 500h in an attempt to find out if the hybrid's advantages make up for the absence of a V8.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO