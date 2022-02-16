ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2023 Porsche Macan T Is the Enthusiast's Value Pack

By Chris Perkins
Road & Track
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Porsche 911 Carrera T of 2018-2019 was a nod to enthusiasts. The recipe was simple: Take a base Carrera, lose some weight, and include some otherwise optional performance hardware as standard. Simple, and effective—the T is one of the best modern 911s. Porsche later applied the formula to the 718...

www.roadandtrack.com

