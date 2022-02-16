Giant trout carries ice fishing team to derby win

MEREDITH, N.H. — Many anglers spent this weekend competing at the Meredith Rotary Club's Ice Fishing Derby. People across New England cast lines for prizes up to $15,000. Belmont's Kayla Robinson won the grand prize after winning the lake trout category with her 11-pound catch. Third place went to...
The Sebago Lake Ice Fishing Derby kicks off this weekend with an estimated $15,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs. This marks the 21st year for the event, sponsored by the Sebago Lake Rotary, which also includes a concurrent derby that encompasses all bodies of water open to ice fishing in Cumberland County.
Ice fishing, of course, leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report, but there is also a couple ice derbies and the start of sturgeon spearing Saturday on the Winnebago system. Ray Hinton texted the photo at the top and this:. I was going to Oskosh But since I called every...
The Schenectady County Conservation Council Inc. will have its eighth annual Kids Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday, Feb. 19, on the small portion of Mariaville Lake near the causeway in Mariaville. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. The derby runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Kids 15 and younger who register...
STANDISH, Maine — The 21st annual Sebago Lake Ice Fishing Derby kicked off Saturday morning, as anglers from across New England rode onto the ice to prepare their traps for the day. This year's derby benefits the Feed the Need Ending Hunger program, which supports over 13 local food...
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) -A record number of people came out to Blue River this weekend for the trout fishing tournament. Youth division winner Aiden Casaz said he’s been fishing since he was six. “Yesterday I caught my biggest fish ever,” Casaz said. “7.2 pound trout. Caught it on my...
Hundreds of children (of all ages) lined the shore of Teague Park Saturday for the annual Ricky Borden Memorial Kid Fish Derby. Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied photography and fine art at Stephen F. Austin State University.
MEREDITH -- Granite Staters, and Lakes Region residents in particular, were among the biggest winners in the 43rd annual Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby. Derby chairman John Columbus said some 5,000 tickets were sold, which generated a gross revenue of $200,000. All profits from the derby will benefit local programs and initiatives, like the past funding for Hesky Park, where the temporary derby headquarters were located.
Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., the Kezar Falls Fire Department will hold its 11th annual Ice Fishing Derby at Bickford Pond in Porter. Registration will be at Champion's Camp, 709 Bickford Pond Road, until 10:00 a.m. on the day of the event, as well as the night before at the fire station at 47 River Street, Porter, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
SEBAGO LAKE (WGME) – The temperature swing and melting ice on lakes is causing some concern ahead of a big weekend for fishermen. As volunteers start to set up for the Sebago Lake Ice Fishing Derby, many were thinking about the video of a man who nearly got stranded on thin and cracking ice out on Sebago Lake.
