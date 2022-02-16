ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant trout carries ice fishing team to derby win

 4 days ago

Sam Korhel was still visibly shaking as he headed to check-in...

WMUR.com

Annual ice fishing derby held over weekend in Meredith

MEREDITH, N.H. — Many anglers spent this weekend competing at the Meredith Rotary Club's Ice Fishing Derby. People across New England cast lines for prizes up to $15,000. Belmont's Kayla Robinson won the grand prize after winning the lake trout category with her 11-pound catch. Third place went to...
MEREDITH, NH
WOWK

Best ice fishing flasher

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you’re fishing through solid ice, it can be nearly impossible to see what’s happening in the water. That’s why novice and experienced ice anglers alike use ice fishing flashers, which have a display screen that lets you detect fish and other underwater objects. The Humminbird Ice-55 Six Color Flasher is the top pick because it’s portable, easy to use and can automatically detect water depth.
WMTW

21st annual Sebago Lake Ice Fishing Derby begins

STANDISH, Maine — The 21st annual Sebago Lake Ice Fishing Derby kicked off Saturday morning, as anglers from across New England rode onto the ice to prepare their traps for the day. This year's derby benefits the Feed the Need Ending Hunger program, which supports over 13 local food...
KXII.com

Blue River busy with fishermen for trout derby

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) -A record number of people came out to Blue River this weekend for the trout fishing tournament. Youth division winner Aiden Casaz said he’s been fishing since he was six. “Yesterday I caught my biggest fish ever,” Casaz said. “7.2 pound trout. Caught it on my...
Longview News-Journal

PHOTOS: Ricky Borden Memorial Kid Fish Derby

Hundreds of children (of all ages) lined the shore of Teague Park Saturday for the annual Ricky Borden Memorial Kid Fish Derby. Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied photography and fine art at Stephen F. Austin State University.
Union Leader

Belmont angler wins $15,000 top prize in 43rd annual Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby

MEREDITH -- Granite Staters, and Lakes Region residents in particular, were among the biggest winners in the 43rd annual Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby. Derby chairman John Columbus said some 5,000 tickets were sold, which generated a gross revenue of $200,000. All profits from the derby will benefit local programs and initiatives, like the past funding for Hesky Park, where the temporary derby headquarters were located.
MEREDITH, NH
SacopeeValleyNews

2/20 Kezar Falls Fire Department Ice Fishing Derby

Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., the Kezar Falls Fire Department will hold its 11th annual Ice Fishing Derby at Bickford Pond in Porter. Registration will be at Champion's Camp, 709 Bickford Pond Road, until 10:00 a.m. on the day of the event, as well as the night before at the fire station at 47 River Street, Porter, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
PORTER, ME
WPFO

Officials offer words of caution before Sebago Lake Ice Fishing Derby

SEBAGO LAKE (WGME) – The temperature swing and melting ice on lakes is causing some concern ahead of a big weekend for fishermen. As volunteers start to set up for the Sebago Lake Ice Fishing Derby, many were thinking about the video of a man who nearly got stranded on thin and cracking ice out on Sebago Lake.
SEBAGO, ME

