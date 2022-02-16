ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lady Cats play to win on the road

By Samantha Zupan
thermopir.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe varsity Lady Bobcats had a winning weekend on the road. Coach David...

www.thermopir.com

Comments / 0

Related
Appalachian News-Express

Rowe, Elswick lead Lady Cats

ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley’s two seniors stepped up and helped the Lady Wildcats pull out a 64-57 win over Floyd Central on Senior Night. Cassidy Rowe and Alyssa Elswick both had big games as the Lady Wildcats pulled off a tough fought win over Floyd Central. Rowe,...
ROBINSON CREEK, KY
On Target News

Tullahoma Cats and Lady Cats fall in District Semifinals

Both Tullahoma basketball teams battled hard Friday in the District 8-3A semifinals but in the end, both came up just short of a return trip to the championship game. In the girls’ game Lawrence County jumped out to an early 12-2 lead in the first quarter and despite several Tullahoma runs, was able to hold on for a 39-34 win.
TULLAHOMA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Villa
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week for week ending Feb. 20, 2022

While most of last season’s WPIAL basketball champions continued to enjoy great success this winter, that wasn’t the case for the Mohawk girls basketball program. They had nearly an entire new starting lineup this season along with a new coach. Former Vincentian Academy coach Ronald Moncrief took over for Mike O’Lare, who moved over to coach the Warriors boys.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy