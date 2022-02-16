Lady Cats play to win on the road

Both Tullahoma basketball teams battled hard Friday in the District 8-3A semifinals but in the end, both came up just short of a return trip to the championship game. In the girls’ game Lawrence County jumped out to an early 12-2 lead in the first quarter and despite several Tullahoma runs, was able to hold on for a 39-34 win.

