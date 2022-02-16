Everyone Who Moves This Year Is Getting Wine Charms for Housewarming Gifts

Most permutations of cauliflower (roasted florets, cauliflower rice, yes, even cauliflower gnocchi) rarely tempt me. But when you simmer a whole head of cauliflower with onion, garlic, and half-and-half, then blend it all until thick and velvety, it makes a sublime creamy cauliflower soup that’s all the more remarkable because it's so quick to prepare. Half-and-half adds just the right amount of rich dairy flavor to help the cauliflower taste its best, but you could also use milk, heavy cream (or mix equal parts of both for DIY half-and-half), or plant-based milk. Don’t skip the white pepper or the fresh lemon juice—they’re the secret ingredients that’ll have you craving spoonful after spoonful. The cheesy mustard croutons on top offer an ideal mix of sharp and rich flavors, but this creamy soup would also be delicious topped with toasted sunflower seeds, a spoonful of chili crisp, or some pesto. —Christina Chaey.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO