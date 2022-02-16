ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Eating Prunes may Help Protect against bone loss in older women

By Namita Nayyar (WF Team)
womenfitness.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s already well known that prunes are good for your gut, but new Penn State research suggests they may be good for bone health, too. In a research review, the researchers found that prunes can help prevent or delay bone loss in postmenopausal women, possibly due to their ability to reduce...

www.womenfitness.net

Comments / 0

Related
womenfitness.net

Eating 5 Prunes a Day Can prevent Bone Loss

“All fruits and vegetables have a positive effect on nutrition, but in terms of bone health, this particular food is exceptional.”. Recent scientific research has found that simply eating a serving of five prunes a day may help slow and prevent bone loss. Research published in the journal Osteoporosis International studied postmenopausal women with low bone density, who ate 5 to 6 prunes (50g) per day, for a six-month period. The research suggests that this level of consumption was as effective in preventing bone loss as a previous study where postmenopausal women consumed 10 to 12 prunes (100g) per day for one year.
NUTRITION
AHealthBlog

Research Suggests That Prunes May Be Good for Bone Health

In a review of previous studies, it was confirmed that consumption of prunes can help in preventing or delaying bone loss in postmenopausal women, perhaps because of their capability to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which play a role in bone loss.Study Reference: DOI.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Fractures#Bone Health#Bone Resorption#Bone Loss#Bone Mineral#Penn State#Fruits
ohmymag.co.uk

Signs of high cholesterol can be seen in your toenails

A medical expert says there are two warning signs of cholesterol complication that can be spotted in one’s toenails. Although cholesterol plays an important role in the body in terms of metabolism, high levels can increase the risk of health problems such as heart conditions or stroke. Toenail Indicators.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
verywellhealth.com

What Does Cancer Smell Like?

The earlier cancer is detected and treated, the better your outlook. Researchers are always trying to find ways to detect cancer at an early stage. However, early detection can be challenging as some cancers only start to show symptoms at a very advanced stage. Researchers are currently exploring the possibility of detecting the odor of cancer to help reach a diagnosis sooner.
CANCER
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The #1 Worst Drink For Your Chronic Inflammation

Many people experience chronic inflammation, but it’s different from the inflammation that you experience in short periods to protect your body from infection. Chronic inflammation is harder to see, but it still wreaks havoc on your body and, when untreated, can lead to a number of dangerous side effects including gut dysfunction, skin issues, and autoimmune disease. “Inflammation is a natural process in the body to help protect us against foreign invaders and pathogens as well as injuries. White blood cells come to the rescue to protect the injury site, we develop redness, swelling and heat.” Says Pamela Barton R.H.N., NNCP, founder of Butterfly Nutrition. “This is called acute inflammation. Inflammation becomes a problem when it becomes chronic, due to too much “alarm” in the body at all times.”
HEALTH
shefinds

Why People Who Take This Supplement Everyday Have Stronger Bones

We always hear that drinking milk is one way that you can promote stronger bones. But what if you don’t like milk or are allergic to dairy? Especially as you age, making sure your bones are as strong as possible will protect you from things like bone loss and fracture. We asked Carissa Galloway, RDN, Premier Protein Nutrition Consultant and Personal Trainer, what supplements you can take for stronger bones.
HEALTH
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

[This article was originally published in 2017.]Lavender on your pillow, avoiding all digital screens, meditation — there seem to be endless ways that promise a good night’s sleep.But according to sleep expert Sammy Margo, it could be as simple as eating the right foods before bed. Margo, author of The Good Sleep Guide, revealed that while certain foods can help us drift off, the wrong ones can keep us up.New research by Simba Sleep has revealed that over two thirds (69 per cent) of Brits feel sleep-deprived, and our love of spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol may hold the cause.About...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Supplement You Should Be Taking To Strengthen Your Heart

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? While genetics and certain medications can leave you predisposed, your lifestyle can also have a great impact on your heart health. Eating a nutritious diet is essential for your long term health, but we all lead busy lives. Sometimes you need help bridging the gap between what you’re getting enough of and what you’re losing out on. This is why supplements can be incredibly helpful additions to your wellness routine. But how do you know which ones are right for you? We asked Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist and founder of Walk with a Doc, about his favorite supplements when it comes to strengthening your heart health.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy