The consumer price index rose a staggering 7.5 percent in January year over year, marking the single highest percentage rise since February of 1982. The price of nearly everything in the market has inflated, and because of the nature of fiat currency, it will never ease back to prior pricing. Once the money has been printed, and the genie is out of the bottle, the value of products goes up and the value of your cash goes down.

