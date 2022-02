The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding applicants for a commercial driver's license (CDL) that Entry Level Driver Training requirements begin Monday. Anyone who is either applying for a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time, anyone upgrading an existing CDL to a Class A or B, or getting a school bus, passenger, or hazardous materials endorsement for the first time, must meet the new federal requirements.

