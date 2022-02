Judging from the numbers of people I see on the ice these days, it appears that ice-fishing is a growing winter activity. Not only is ice-fishing an enjoyable way to spend a day, but it is also, as the title of this story suggests, an opportunity to put some delicious food on the table. Now I know that a number of my friends see it differently since they would rather stop by the local grocery store and just pick up a package of haddock for dinner that night. Still, there’s something special about catching your own fresh panfish and filleting and preparing them. Panfish fillets rolled in egg batter and crackers and then fried in butter to a golden brown are awful hard to beat.

