Human Rights Campaign rounds up LGBTQ+ affirming reads as book challenges mount

For high schoolers, George M. Johnson’s memoir “All Boys Aren’t Blue” topped the HRC Foundation’s list, while “The Best at It” by Maulik Pancholy was recommended for younger readers.

LGBTQ+ books are being increasingly challenged in public schools and libraries. In 2019, eight of the 10 most challenged books were based on LGBTQ+ stories.

As challenges to LGBTQ+ books in public schools and libraries sweep the nation, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation on Wednesday released a list of LGBTQ+ affirming books for middle and high school aged students.

Topping the list for high school students interested in LGBTQ+ storytelling is George M. Johnson’s memoir “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which has been heavily challenged for being “sexually explicit” and was even the subject of a criminal complaint in November that alleged the book violated obscenity laws in Florida.

“My one book is not what is going to harm your child. It is the fact that you are not allowing them to understand the world that they live in that is ultimately going to harm your child,” Johnson told the Advocate in November, responding to challenges directed at his memoir.

For middle school students, the HRC Foundation recommends “The Best at It,” by Maulik Pancholy, which tells the story of a seventh-grade Indian American boy grappling with his sexuality.

The movement to remove certain books considered “inappropriate” for young readers from places like schools has been gaining ground for the better part of a year.

“From book bans to educational gag orders, schools and universities are being threatened today to a degree that has no recent parallel,” the nonprofit PEN America, which works to defend freedom of expression, wrote in a recent report.

“For anti-LGBTQ+ activists, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” the group wrote. “The goal is quite simply to lock LGBTQ+ topics on the wrong side of the schoolhouse gate.”

Still, the practice of banning books is not new and has long been used “by those who want to stunt progress, sow fear and division, and hide important truths,” Cheryl Greene, director of the HRC Foundation’s Welcoming Schools program, said Wednesday.

“All students -- no matter their background, sexual orientation, or gender identity -- deserve to feel safe and welcomed in schools, libraries and bookshops alike. Banning books because they contain LGBTQ+ content is a shameful attempt to silence LGBTQ+ stories,” she said in a statement.

Titles that received the most challenges in 2020 mostly dealt with racism, Black history and diversity, according to the American Library Association. In 2019, eight of the 10 most challenged books were based on LGBTQ+ stories.

