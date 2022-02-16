US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;41;39;55;45;Breezy, p.m. showers;S;15;67%;98%;1. Albuquerque, NM;59;33;41;24;A little a.m. snow;ESE;7;51%;70%;1. Anchorage, AK;36;33;36;34;A little p.m. snow;SE;2;86%;94%;0. Asheville, NC;54;49;60;42;A shower and t-storm;S;15;74%;100%;1. Atlanta, GA;67;57;72;45;A shower...www.michigansthumb.com
