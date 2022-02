ELIZABETHTON — Unaka ended on a 12-2 run over the final four minutes to take a 51-41 victory over Cloudland in the District 1-A boys basketball quarterfinal at Happy Valley. It came after the Highlanders had erased a double-digit deficit in the third quarter and taken the lead. Unaka advanced to face No. 1 seed North Greene in Saturday’s semifinals at 6 p.m. and clinched a Region 1-A tournament berth.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO