Super Bowl Ratings Soar | Melissa Chavez |

Cover picture for the articleEveryone talking about those Super Bowl LVI Numbers! Wow! More than...

SUPER BOWL RATINGS THROUGH THE ROOF, ENTIRE NFL SEASON TOO!

NBCUniversal’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVI averaged 112.3 million viewers, an improvement from last year’s lackluster results. Super Bowl LVI averaged 99.2 million viewers on NBC, with another 1.9 million viewers on Telemundo, the most-watched broadcast in five years. Comcast’s streaming platform Peacock and co-viewing from connected devices...
Five Chiefs who have played their last game in Kansas City

We are exactly one month away from the start of the 2022 NFL league year, and, in turn, it is time to ramp up analysis and speculation on what will happen to the Kansas City Chiefs roster through free agency. This year’s free agency class in Kansas City carries with it the weight of nostalgia, as it is highlighted by 16 members of the Super Bowl 54 championship roster. The business of the NFL has always been cutthroat to those within, but in a moment like this, fans can feel its harsh nature, first-hand, as well.
Former WWE Star Rumored To Be Joining Malakai Black’s Faction In AEW

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a Malakai Black vignette aired and it was teased that someone else will be joining his House of Black faction in addition to Brody King. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE star Buddy Murphy aka...
Pittsburgh Posts Third Highest Super Bowl Ratings

The city of Pittsburgh was tuned into Sunday’s Super Bowl. If for no other reason, to watch the Cincinnati Bengals lose. According to the Nielsen ratings, Pittsburgh had the third-highest share of only city, trailing just Cincinnati and Detroit. The Bengals, of course, played in the game, while Detroit was tuned in to watch ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford compete (and win) his first Super Bowl.
AEW Star Reveals His Injury Is Much Worse Than Expected

That’s never good to hear. There are certain awful things in wrestling that can happen to anyone and unfortunately they can come out of nowhere. Some of them are a lot more serious than others, with injuries being near the top of the list. You never know when someone is going to be hurt and taken out of action out of nowhere and unfortunately that is the case again.
‘Gold Rush’: Tony Beets Has To Move the Jasmine B Without a Scratch To Cash in $1M Offer

While most of the time on Gold Rush Tony Beets tries to make money from digging into the earth and bringing out gold, he has a new plan. One valuable asset that Beets and his family crew own, is the Jasmine B. A boat that can be used to ship material, items, and more through waterways. Basically a ferry boat more or less. Well, it turns out, someone wanted to buy the Jasmine B. An offer of a million dollars, and they can’t risk damaging the boat. It ain’t an easy task when the boat isn’t even in the water.
Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
