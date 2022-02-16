ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Manu Tuilagi recalled by England ahead of Wales Six Nations clash but starlet Louis Rees-Zammit faces Welsh axe

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZUzKv_0eGlog9w00

MANU TUILAGI has been recalled by England for this weekend's clash with Wales after shaking off a hamstring injury.

The Red Rose centre missed his side's first two Six Nations matches this year as he worked through his recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YpFM_0eGlog9w00
Manu Tuilagi was back in action for Sale last weekend Credit: Getty

But after returning for Sale Sharks' 36-12 victory over Worcester at the weekend, Tuilagi has been recalled to Eddie Jones' 25-man squad.

After watching his star man back in action, Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson said: "Manu was outstanding again.

"Fortunately - because it's good for the country - he will go to England and will hopefully do as good a job there as he has here for the last two weeks.

"He will phone Eddie Jones and they will make up their own plan. I'm really excited for him.

"He's going to do well because he's trained hard, he's prepped well and his head is in a good place."

Jones will still be without Courtney Lawes, as he continues to battle back from a concussion.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Joe Marler and Nick Isiekwe have also been left out and will be available for their Premiership clubs this weekend.

Meanwhile, Welsh starlet Louis Rees-Zammit could be dropped for Saturday's Twickenham clash.

The winger, 21, was sensational as Wales won last year's Six Nations, but has since seen his form dip.

Alex Cuthbert could be preferred by boss Wayne Pivac.

England shook off their opening day 20-17 defeat to Scotland with a 33-0 rout of Italy last weekend.

Wales, meanwhile, managed to beat the Scots 20-17 at the Principality Stadium after going down 29-7 to Ireland the week prior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6hrM_0eGlog9w00
Louis Rees-Zammit could lose his place this weekend Credit: Rex

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Rees#Wales Six Nations#Sale Sharks#Ts Cs#Premiership
The Independent

Manu Tuilagi return boosts England on both sides of the ball – Anthony Seibold

England assistant coach Anthony Seibold sees Manu Tuilagi as a weapon in attack and defence as the powerful Sale centre prepares to make his comeback in Saturday’s clash with Wales.Tuilagi missed the opening two games of the Guinness Six Nations to make his club comeback from a torn hamstring sustained in the autumn, but he was restored to Eddie Jones’ squad last week.The 30-year-old is expected to be reunited with Henry Slade in midfield when Wales visit Twickenham on Saturday and Seibold feels he will bring brain as well as brawn to the back line.“On both sides of the ball...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

What is Havana syndrome and what are the symptoms?

HAVANA Syndrome is a mysterious illness that has afflicted official Government workers since 2016. Federal employees spoke out for the first time on February 20, 2022, about their experiences and symptoms. What is Havana Syndrome?. Havana Syndrome is a set of symptoms reported by US and Canadian embassy staff in...
HEALTH
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
329K+
Followers
8K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy