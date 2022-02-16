ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I was left nearly bald after hairdresser from hell caused all my hair to fall out days before my birthday, teen says

By Imogen Braddick
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A DISTRAUGHT teenage girl has claimed she was nearly left bald after a hairdresser from hell caused all her hair to fall out just days before her birthday.

Sheila Rivas, 15, went to the hairdresser in Buenos Aires for a quick root touch-up in preparation for her big birthday bash - but the visit turned into a nightmare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXqfv_0eGlo28F00
Sheila Rivas' visit to the hairdresser turned into a nightmare. Credit: Newsflash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSYFp_0eGlo28F00
The girl accused the hairdresser of negligence after her hair fell out Credit: Newsflash

The girl was left flabbergasted after her hair suddenly starting falling out when the hairdresser was rinsing out the hair dye.

Sheila, who is said to be an avid figure skater, claimed the stylist was negligent after leaving the product on her hair for too long while they left to fix a curtain.

She said: "I couldn't believe it, I saw my hair everywhere.

"She was throwing my hair in a rubbish bin and didn't tell me anything. She didn't want me to send messages to my mum."

The girl said the hairdresser, who has not been named, even turned up the music to make it difficult for her to call her mum for help.

The teenager's aunt, Carolina Azcona, told TN: "This has destroyed my niece."

Veronica Rose, the girl's mum, said: "She had her for over an hour and a half when she always leaves after 40 minutes.

"When she went to rinse her in the sink, she lost all her hair."

She said she "took her to another hairdresser to see if they could do anything, but she was totally bald".

Sheila said she had been seeing the stylist for a couple of months.

She has reportedly been given a treatment to help her hair recover - but she must wear a wig for now, including to her 15th birthday bash, known in Latin America as a "quinceanera".

It's a big celebration in the region and is usually accompanied by important rituals to welcome the birthday girl into womanhood.

The family said they tried to file a complaint with the local police station, but they were referred to the civil courts to claim damages.

Sheila and her mum claimed the accused hairdresser has not contacted them after the incident or apologised.

It is understood the cops are not investigating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etmeO_0eGlo28F00
The teenager was almost left bald after the dodgy trip to the hairdressers for a root touch-up Credit: Newsflash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kyzwt_0eGlo28F00
Sheila's hair was dumped in the bin after it fell out Credit: Newsflash

