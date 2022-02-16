ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires PC Performance Analysis

By John Papadopoulos
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOEI Tecmo has just released DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires in Europe and US. Powered by the same engine Omega Force used in DYNASTY WARRIORS 9, it’s time to benchmark this new game and see how it performs on the PC platform. For this PC Performance Analysis, we used...

Tom's Hardware

Dying Light 2 Benchmarks, Settings, and Performance Analysis

Dying Light 2 ups the ante on graphics fidelity and open world size, and developer Techland suggests it could take 500 hours to complete all the sidequests and unlock all the extras in the game. Critic reviews have been generally favorable — our sister site PC Gamer scored it an 84, and the overall average on aggregator MetaCritic sits at 79 right now — but what sort of hardware do you need to get the most out of the game? We've tested it on ten of the best graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia to see how it runs, including a full suite of settings tests on the GeForce RTX 3060 and Radeon RX 6600 XT.
GeekyGadgets

Cyberpunk 2077 next generation patch performance analysis

The development team at CD Projekt Red have this week released the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 next-generation patch 1.50 specifically created to take the game to the latest PlayStation 5 on Xbox Series X|S consoles. After an extremely memorable launch for all the worst reasons, the development team have been working hard to correct the issues plaguing Cyberpunk 2077 at launch. Even on PC the game is much more playable but still doesn’t live up to the iconic status of previous games such as The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt also created by CD Projekt Red.
ComicBook

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Review: Mediocre Musou With Half-Baked Kingdom-Building

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires takes a controversial Dynasty Warriors game and latches on a kingdom-building strategy system that lacks any real innovation. The newest installment of the popular Dynasty Warriors franchise is technically a re-tooled version of the 2018 game Dynasty Warriors 9, which divided fans due to its use of a mostly empty and lifeless "open world" and the lack of any meaningful story content of variation in its missions. As with other Dynasty Warriors games, Dynasty Warriors 9 is a dramatic retelling of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms, a famous Chinese historical novel that provides a semi-fictional account of the Three Kingdoms era of Chinese history. And like other Empires spinoffs, Dynasty Warriors 9 couples the typical hack-and-slash 1 vs. 1000 battle system with a strategic kingdom builder, in which players much manage their forces by collecting food and rations while also maintaining their army and recruiting new officers to their cause.
