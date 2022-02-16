DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires PC Performance Analysis

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires takes a controversial Dynasty Warriors game and latches on a kingdom-building strategy system that lacks any real innovation. The newest installment of the popular Dynasty Warriors franchise is technically a re-tooled version of the 2018 game Dynasty Warriors 9, which divided fans due to its use of a mostly empty and lifeless "open world" and the lack of any meaningful story content of variation in its missions. As with other Dynasty Warriors games, Dynasty Warriors 9 is a dramatic retelling of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms, a famous Chinese historical novel that provides a semi-fictional account of the Three Kingdoms era of Chinese history. And like other Empires spinoffs, Dynasty Warriors 9 couples the typical hack-and-slash 1 vs. 1000 battle system with a strategic kingdom builder, in which players much manage their forces by collecting food and rations while also maintaining their army and recruiting new officers to their cause.

