It's been a surprisingly eventful week for ex-Alabama quarterback David Cornwell, who's argument with former teammate Blake Barnett on Twitter spread like wildfire before ending in a truce of sorts. Cornwell, a former four-star signee who signed with the Crimson Tide in 2014 as the top-rated player out of Oklahoma, played three years at Alabama and said this week getting yelled at by Nick Saban during practice was a right of passage during his time in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO