‘Close to perfection as it gets’ – Hargreaves hails Man City after thumping 5-0 Champions League win at Sporting Lisbon

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

OWEN HARGREAVES has heaped praise on Pep Guardiola and his team after they defeated Sporting Lisbon in an impressive 5-0 victory on Tuesday.

Man City have all but guaranteed their place in the Champions League quarter finals after they thumped Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the round-of-16 clash.

Man City impressed in a 5-0 victory against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday Credit: PA

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling have put the Sky Blues in the driving seat for the second-leg, which takes place on March 9.

One person who was particularly impressed with the performance is former City midfielder Hargreaves.

When speaking on BT Sport after the game, he said: "There is no such thing as perfection, but they're as close to a perfect team if there is one right now.

"When they're that clinical and efficient as they were in the first half, I don't think anyone can get near them.

"In the second half, if anything, they took their foot off the gas because they only had one shot on target.

"I don't know how you beat them, I'll be honest.

"Before we used to watch them and say 'they'll give you chances'.

"They don't give you chances anymore."

Rio Ferdinand also praised Guardiola for his management, saying: "He has set a standard at that club.

"If you don't reach the standard he has set, whether you score five or 10 goals, he will not be happy and you'll be made to know.

"He puts demands on players individually but also as a collective.

"That relentless drive for perfection, which is almost unattainable, but which you have to strive for.

"The culture there is based on winning a certain way and the particular way he wants to see that he drills day in day out."

Man City are also on course to win the Premier League this season.

They currently sit at the top of the table, nine points clear of second placed Liverpool.

Former Man City player Hargreaves says they are close to perfection Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Rangers & Celtic LIVE: Moore on Gers’ poor away form, Haaland fitness twist, Ralston praised by Hoops icons

IT was contrasting fortunes for either side of the Old Firm yesterday as the Premiership title race took another big swing. Rangers slumped to a draw against Dundee Utd in the early kick-off but just when it looked as though Celtic would fail to capitalise the Hoops secured a nail-biting win thanks to a hat-trick from Giorgos Giakoumakis, going three clear at the top of the table.
SOCCER
