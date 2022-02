DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday marks the one year anniversary of the opening of the Ronald McDonald House Northland. They have provided 739 nights of free lodging and amenities to parents and guardians as their child received treatment at Essentia Health. That translates to families saving more than 190-thousand dollars if they had to pay for their own hotel rooms, meals, and other expenses.

DULUTH, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO