Chocolate Short Course offered

 2 days ago

The Department of Food Science in...

The Kitchn

This French Chocolate Is the Best for Baking — And It’s Available at Most Grocery Stores

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Next time you have a mind-blowing chocolate ganache or soufflé at a fine-dining restaurant, ask the server what brand of chocolate they’re using. Chances are high that the pastry chef’s secret to that silky-smooth texture and rich chocolate flavor is Valrhona. The French chocolate brand can be found in Michelin-starred kitchens worldwide — and on shelves at grocery stores like Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods. The chocolate comes in pieces called feves, which are uniquely shaped indented ovals, and they come in white, milk and dark chocolate varieties, with more than a dozen different blends for baking.
Quad-Cities Times

Bettendorf Magazine: A 3-Course Chocolate Meal

You can make a whole meal flavored with chocolate. Let’s get started. The recipe is from Saveur. Serves 6-8. 3 tablespoons tomato paste, thinned with ¼ cup water. 1. Heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, fry eggplant until browned, about 3-4 minutes. Transfer eggplant to a large bowl and set aside.
butterwithasideofbread.com

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE WAFFLES

Double Chocolate Waffles made completely from scratch with cocoa powder and chocolate chips. Perfect waffle recipe for breakfast or dessert!. Double Chocolate Waffles are made with all of the regular waffle ingredients (flour, eggs, salt, etc), but are made even better with buttermilk, cocoa powder and semi-sweet chocolate chips. ARE...
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
Mashed

Why You Should Never Store Your Food In The Snow

Every winter, social media is flooded with hilarious videos and pictures of people opening up their front doors to a wall of snow several feet high, and pulling out an ice-cold beer, or, in some cases, things like milk, or even prepared food. When the power goes out, this may seem like a logical choice — to keep food from spoiling if the temperature inside the refrigerator isn't maintained.
Mashed

Lindt Switches Out Dairy For Oat Milk In Its Newest Vegan Chocolates

Lindt has been producing chocolate since its inception back in the mid-1800s. The Switzerland-born company began with father-and-son founders David Sprüngli and Rudolf Sprüngli-Ammann, who, according to the brand's website, developed the first solid chocolate bar in 1845. More than 30 years later, a man named Rodolphe Lindt accidentally created the smooth, sweet chocolate that Lindt is known for today, and the companies eventually became one in 1899.
13News Now

Duck Donuts offers a 'box of chocolates' for Valentine's Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — How does a different kind of sweet treat sound for your sweetheart this Valentine's Day?. Duck Donuts is introducing an all-new "Box of Chocolates" assortment. Pick from fan favorites like chocolate-covered bacon or raspberry truffle, along with limited-edition holiday-themed options, with love sprinkles and candied roses.
thespruceeats.com

Chocolate Eclair Cake Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This cake has all of the flair and prestige of traditional eclairs, but without all the work, making it the perfect dessert for holiday gatherings, birthday parties, or picnics. The beauty of this recipe lies in the simplicity. We utilize graham crackers and instant pudding to give you all the nostalgic vibes without the fuss.
Greatist

Remember Little Debbie Snacks? They Now Come as 7 Ice Cream Flavors

Attention 90s babies. Little Debbie, which brings the world snacks like Cosmic Brownies and Zebra Cakes, is teaming up with Hudsonville Ice Cream to give you a new way to love a classic treat: Little Debbie-inspired ice cream. After launching a limited-time-only Christmas Tree Cake-flavored ice cream at the end...
Salon

The best way to store chocolate-covered strawberries, plus a recipe

Somewhere along the way, Edible Arrangements got a bad rap. Is it impersonal? I suppose. But is an arrangement spiked with melon wedges, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and fresh pineapple formed in the shape of flowers delicious and succulent? Absolutely. Homemade chocolate-covered strawberries are, however, both personal and delicious. Give me a dozen for Valentine's Day, along with a diamond ring from Tiffany for each of my fingers like I've won the last 10 Super Bowls and I'll be a happy camper.
recipesgram.com

Tasty Banana Dream Cake Recipe

This banana dream cake is so rich, moist and delicious! The taste is a real dream! It is very simple and easy to prepare! So, if you are a banana dessert fan then this cake is the ideal treat for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup unsalted butter...
Mashed

This Is How Long It Took To Perfect The Recipe For Milk Chocolate

What's better than devouring chocolate? Honestly, not much. The treat has been cherished for millennia and has gone through countless metamorphoses since it was first introduced to humanity over 5,000 years ago. According to History, elite Mesoamerican civilizations consumed chocolate in the form of a drink that was literally considered godly. Since the times of the ancient Mayans and Aztecs, chocolate has evolved into a commodity enjoyed by folks of all socio-economic ranks. Candy brands all over the world use the beloved ingredient in their products, which have the power to satisfy anyone's sweet tooth and turn a stormy day into a sunny one.
recipesgram.com

2-Minutes Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

Quick and simple, this 2-minute chocolate peanut butter cake is the best choice when you want to eat something sweet and delicious! This dessert is just for one person but if you want to make it for two or more just double or triple the ingredients of the recipe. Try it!
