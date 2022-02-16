Chocolate Short Course offered

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Next time you have a mind-blowing chocolate ganache or soufflé at a fine-dining restaurant, ask the server what brand of chocolate they’re using. Chances are high that the pastry chef’s secret to that silky-smooth texture and rich chocolate flavor is Valrhona. The French chocolate brand can be found in Michelin-starred kitchens worldwide — and on shelves at grocery stores like Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods. The chocolate comes in pieces called feves, which are uniquely shaped indented ovals, and they come in white, milk and dark chocolate varieties, with more than a dozen different blends for baking.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO