Coachella Valley Musicians Rally for Colleague

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Disney announced Wednesday that it will be building a residential community in the Coachella Valley city of Rancho Mirage. A rendering of a new living community that Disney is building in the Coachella Valley city of Rancho Mirage, Calif. February 2022. (Disney) Known as Cotino, it will be the first such community in Disney’s new Storyliving venture, with the company hoping to build several more nationwide. Cotino will include single-family homes, condos and a section for residents ages 55 and older. It will all surround a 24-acre “grand oasis” with a lagoon. Coachella Valley was chosen in part because Disney’s founder, Walt Disney, had owned a home there. (Disney) “These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives—all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches that are Disney hallmarks,” Disney said in a news release. The community will include shops, restaurants, a beachfront hotel and a beach park. It will also have “curated experiences” including wellness programming, live performances, cooking classes and philanthropic endeavors. It’s unclear when groundbreaking is expected to start on Cotino or how much the homes will run for. (Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO