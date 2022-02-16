ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella Valley Musicians Rally for Colleague

By Admin
coachellavalleyweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenefit Concert and Auction for Brian “Puke” Parnell. Saturday, February 19th, 5:00 PM at Coachella Valley Brewing Company. You know, sometimes folks…When it rains it pours. And at those times when dark clouds are accumulating over our lives, it sure is great to…as the Beatles said, “Have a Little Help from...

