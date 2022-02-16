ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

NeighborWorks names COO

wcexaminer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania is pleased to announce...

www.wcexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Westwater Resources CEO retired, COO promoted to the new role

After positioning the Coosa Graphite Project for success, Westwater Resources (NYSE:WWR) announced the retirement of president & CEO, Christopher M. Jones, effective Feb.25. COO Chad M. Potter has been elected its new president & CEO and also appointed to the board, effective Feb.26. Prior to joining Westwater, Mr. Potter served...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Airspan Appoints Glenn Laxdal as New President and COO

Airspan Networks, a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, has hired Glenn Laxdal as President and Chief Operating Officer. Overseeing the Company’s Operations, Customer Service and Product Management divisions, along with the Broadband Mimosa division, Glenn will be responsible for accelerating and executing the company’s revenue and growth strategy.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Generation Bio promotes Paone to COO

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) announced Thursday the promotion of Antoinette Paone to chief operating officer. Paone has served as senior vice president and head of regulatory affairs and quality at Generation Bio since 2018. Prior to Generation Bio, Paone provided regulatory leadership at Vertex Pharmaceuticals.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Ben Lerner to join IMAC as COO

IMAC Holdings (IMAC +0.9%) has appointed healthcare veteran Ben Lerner as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Matt Wallis, a founder of IMAC and current COO, will continue as President and Executive Director of the company upon Dr. Lerner's joining February 21, 2022. Lerner is a Doctor of Chiropractic and holds 20...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Operating Officer#Coo
Fortune

Why boards should reassess executive compensation as CEO pay flourishes

This is the web version of The Modern Board, a newsletter focusing on mastering the new rules of corporate leadership. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic first upended corporate America, shuttering businesses and prompting mass layoffs and hiring freezes, executives seem to be compensating themselves handsomely for surviving the ordeal.
ECONOMY
Puget Sound Business Journal

Fabric hires former Amazon Prime Air exec as first COO

Seattle-based e-commerce startup Fabric has hired Stacy Saal, who spent more than 12 years at Amazon, as Fabric's first chief operating officer. Saal led Amazon Prime Air as general manager and COO of the division for almost three years. According to Fabric, she also held the roles of global program leader of Amazon Fresh and general manager of Prime Now.
SEATTLE, WA
Seekingalpha.com

Cerberus Sentinel appoints Dave Bennett as COO

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) has named Dave Bennett as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective Feb. 25, 2022. Bennett, who previously served as Chief Product Officer for Experian Health, will oversee all operations, integrations, and service offerings for Cerberus Sentinel as COO.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Energy Services of America hires seasoned executive as COO

Energy Services of America (OTCQB:ESOA) has appointed Neil Riddle as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Riddle has 30+ years of project management and executive experience, with extensive knowledge of the heavy industrial, renewables, and nuclear and fossil power business lines.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Whitestone REIT COO leaves company amid other leadership changes

Less than a month after terminating the employment of its CEO, Houston-based Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) — a real estate investment trust focused on shopping centers in the Sunbelt — has announced more leadership shake-ups. Departures. John Dee, who had been COO since 2006, left the company Feb....
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

6 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Six COO moves have been reported on by Becker's since Jan. 21:. 1. Emily Blomberg was appointed COO for University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. 2. Brian Canfield was named COO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System. 3. Michelle Gaskill-Hames, BSN, was named COO and chief strategy,...
IOWA CITY, IA
beckershospitalreview.com

Illinois health system names new COO

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System tapped Brian Canfield as COO. Mr. Canfield is joining Blessing after serving as COO of FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Moore Regional Hospital, both based in Pinehurst, N.C., according to a Jan. 4 news release. He also served nearly three decades in the U.S. Army...
QUINCY, IL
TechCrunch

When the founder becomes the story

Fast-forward to today and Bolt has suddenly become a company to watch, with Breslow commandeering the attention of reporters, investors and founders through a series of splashy pronouncements beginning this past January. The question is, is courting so much controversy in the best interests of Bolt?. Breslow’s latest declaration came...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Simpson Thacher Leads Blackstone’s $23.8 Billion Mileway Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is advising Blackstone Inc. on its recapitalization of European last-mile logistics operator Mileway in a deal that values the company at 21 billion euros ($23.8 billion), according to a statement. Blackstone called the deal, which existing Mileway investors have agreed to, the “largest private real estate...
BUSINESS
Register Citizen

The 3 Hats Every COO Needs to Wear

At the executive level in a company, the chief operating officer is probably the least understood and least defined role. Others, such as CMO, CFO and CTO, have clear functions — with numerous publications, playbooks and courses devoted to them and detailing how they can succeed. There is also a much clearer career path for these positions: If you want to be a CMO, you work in marketing, and if you want to be a CFO have probably had training in finance, worked in investing or accounting and/or started moving up the ladder in the finance department.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical staff target Washington hospital CEO, COO, attorney in no-confidence vote

Medical staff for Coupeville, Wash.-based WhidbeyHealth Medical Center took a no-confidence vote in CEO and CFO Ron Telles, COO Garth Miller, MD, and hospital attorney Jake Kempton, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The spokesperson, Conor O'Brien, said the WhidbeyHealth Board of Commissioners and WhidbeyHealth executive leadership are unclear what...
COUPEVILLE, WA
beckershospitalreview.com

New Mexico health system taps COO to succeed CEO after retirement

Lovelace Health System has chosen COO Janelle Raborn as the successor to retiring CEO Ron Stern, the Albuquerque, N.M.-based organization said Feb. 2. Mr. Stern will retire March 31 but continue consulting for Lovelace through December. Ms. Raborn also will take the title of Lovelace Health System market leader. Mr....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Benzinga

MedMen Gets A New CFO: Ana Bowman Steps In For 'Permanent' Duty

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) has appointed Ana Bowman as chief financial officer, effective February 22, 2022. Bowman will succeed outgoing interim CFO Reece Fulgham, who will be returning to consulting firm SierraConstellation Partners. Bowman brings years of cannabis industry expertise, having served as vice president...
BUSINESS
Axios

IDG Communications rebrands amid martech acquisition spree

IDG Communications, the nearly 60-year-old publisher that's home to brands like PCWorld, Macworld and TechHive, is rebranding as Foundry, its president Kumaran Ramanathan exclusively told Axios. Why it matters: The rebrand comes as the company prioritizes its growing marketing technology business over its traditional publishing roots. "Perceptions can start to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy