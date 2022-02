Josephine Decker may be one of our greatest working tellers of ghost stories who doesn’t tell ghost stories. You can see it in the way she envisions ordinary life as something phantasmic, feel it along her hazily defined boundaries of genre, sense it in the inscrutable ways the protagonists of her most recent movies treat the people around them. Those on the narrative periphery in “Madeline’s Madeline” and “Shirley” may not fear going to bed at night, yet “haunted” is more than an apt word to describe their condition.

