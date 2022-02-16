Snapchat teams up with Ticketmaster on 'Ticketmatcher' feature that will suggest events nearby based on your interests

It's the go-to app for photo-loving social media users around the world, and now Snapchat has joined up with Ticketmaster for its latest feature.

The two firms have developed a new tool called 'Ticketmatcher' that will suggest events to users based on their interests.

'We are so excited to partner with Ticketmaster, the world's largest ticket marketplace to deliver this first-of-its-kind experience for Snapchatters in more than 20 countries around the globe,' a Snpachat spokesperson said.

How does it work?

1. Open the Snapchat app, and tap on the Rocket Icon in Chat

2. You'll be prompted to complete a brief survey to help Snapchat gauge your tastes and interests

3. You'll be shown suggested upcoming shows based on your preferences, and you can swipe left and right to browse

4. If you find an event you like the look of, you can check if your Snapchat friends have matched with the same event, and kick off a conversation through the Snapchat Camera

5. You can also invite your friends to an event and start a guest list in the app

The Ticketmatcher feature includes a first-of-its-kind Map Layer, as well as an in-app Mini – Snapchat's platform for social experiences.

'We've partnered on an innovative experience within the Snapchat app that not only matches Snapchatters with events they might like based on their indicated preferences, but allows Snapchatters to swipe left and right on upcoming shows, and even discover events nearby, right there where they are already finding their friends on Snap Map,' Snapchat explained.

To access the feature, open the Snapchat app, and tap on the Rocket Icon in Chat.

There, you'll be prompted to complete a brief survey to help Snapchat gauge your tastes and interests.

Once you've completed the survey, you'll be shown suggested upcoming shows based on your preferences, and you can swipe left and right to browse.

'Think of a reimagined dating app that pairs you with interesting experiences instead of potential partners!' Snapchat explained.

If you find an event you like the look of, you can then check if your Snapchat friends have matched with the same event, or kick off a conversation through the Snapchat Camera.

You can also invite your friends to an event and start a guest list within the app.

Meanwhile, if you're not looking for an immediate event, you can also browse upcoming events at venues throughout a new Layer on Snap Map.

'This will be the first time we've integrated a partner to Snap Map through our new Layers technology, marking an important milestone for Snap Map as a product,' Snapchat added.

Finally, to purchase tickets, you can tap through to the Ticketmaster.com website directly from the Snapchat app.

The Ticketmatcher feature will be available in more than 20 countries from today.