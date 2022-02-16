ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Snapchat teams up with Ticketmaster on 'Ticketmatcher' feature that will suggest events nearby based on your interests

By Shivali Best For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

It's the go-to app for photo-loving social media users around the world, and now Snapchat has joined up with Ticketmaster for its latest feature.

The two firms have developed a new tool called 'Ticketmatcher' that will suggest events to users based on their interests.

'We are so excited to partner with Ticketmaster, the world's largest ticket marketplace to deliver this first-of-its-kind experience for Snapchatters in more than 20 countries around the globe,' a Snpachat spokesperson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IrlIK_0eGlP74t00
Snapchat and Ticketmaster have developed a new tool called 'Ticketmatcher' that will suggest events to users based on their interests

How does it work?

1. Open the Snapchat app, and tap on the Rocket Icon in Chat

2. You'll be prompted to complete a brief survey to help Snapchat gauge your tastes and interests

3. You'll be shown suggested upcoming shows based on your preferences, and you can swipe left and right to browse

4. If you find an event you like the look of, you can check if your Snapchat friends have matched with the same event, and kick off a conversation through the Snapchat Camera

5. You can also invite your friends to an event and start a guest list in the app

The Ticketmatcher feature includes a first-of-its-kind Map Layer, as well as an in-app Mini – Snapchat's platform for social experiences.

'We've partnered on an innovative experience within the Snapchat app that not only matches Snapchatters with events they might like based on their indicated preferences, but allows Snapchatters to swipe left and right on upcoming shows, and even discover events nearby, right there where they are already finding their friends on Snap Map,' Snapchat explained.

To access the feature, open the Snapchat app, and tap on the Rocket Icon in Chat.

There, you'll be prompted to complete a brief survey to help Snapchat gauge your tastes and interests.

Once you've completed the survey, you'll be shown suggested upcoming shows based on your preferences, and you can swipe left and right to browse.

'Think of a reimagined dating app that pairs you with interesting experiences instead of potential partners!' Snapchat explained.

If you find an event you like the look of, you can then check if your Snapchat friends have matched with the same event, or kick off a conversation through the Snapchat Camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9mXZ_0eGlP74t00
The Ticketmatcher feature includes a first-of-its-kind Map Layer, as well as an in-app Mini – Snapchat's platform for social experiences

You can also invite your friends to an event and start a guest list within the app.

Meanwhile, if you're not looking for an immediate event, you can also browse upcoming events at venues throughout a new Layer on Snap Map.

'This will be the first time we've integrated a partner to Snap Map through our new Layers technology, marking an important milestone for Snap Map as a product,' Snapchat added.

Finally, to purchase tickets, you can tap through to the Ticketmaster.com website directly from the Snapchat app.

The Ticketmatcher feature will be available in more than 20 countries from today.

Comments / 0

Related
dot.LA

Snapchat Partners With Ticketmaster to Match Users to Local Concerts

Snap and Ticketmaster are making it easier to “match” with your next post-pandemic concert experience. On Wednesday, the Santa Monica-based social media firm unveiled a partnership with the ticketing marketplace to curate local concerts and events based on users’ specific tastes. The recommendations will live as a feature inside of the Snapchat app called Ticketmatcher Mini.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Grow your Snapchat streak and Snapstreaks hint and tips

If you would like to learn how to improve your Snapstreaks or what a Snapchat streak even is. This quick guide will take you through everything you need to know to create the most huge streaks Snapchat has ever seen. Only kidding, but it will give you a great start on how they work and how you can create them with your friends and other Snapchat users to increase your snapped streaks.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 collabs with TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat to integrate best camera features

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Wednesday's official unveiling of the Galaxy S22 brought much excitement to the mobile tech world, and the hype doesn't seem to be dwindling down in the least for the time being. One of Samsung's much-anticipated revelations was the new camera hardware and features, including the new "Nightography" night photography capabilities.
CELL PHONES
KITV.com

Snapchat launches a real-time location sharing feature

Snapchat on Friday announced a buddy system-like feature that allows its users to share their real-time location with friends for a period of time. The safety feature is being rolled out as more people are returning to school campuses, traveling, going out on dates and otherwise resuming what they did before the pandemic, the company said. The feature, which is similar to Apple's Find My app, allows users to share their real-time locations with a friend for 15 minutes, one hour or up to eight hours.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticketmaster#Snapchatters#Snpachat
technewstoday.com

How to See Who Viewed Your Location on Snapchat

The Snap Map feature in Snapchat allows you to view and share your real-time whereabouts with you and your friends. However, if you want to keep your location private, you can disable this feature in your app settings. In this article, we will learn more about what you can do...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Snapchat will let you change your username starting February 23

Snap notes that users won’t be able to select usernames that have already been used. Once users have decided to change their usernames, the app will also prompt them with a reminder that they can only change their usernames once per year. How to change your Snapchat username. To...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
BGR.com

#1 best-selling Ultrean air fryer with 22,000 5-star ratings is only $50 today

Everyone out there knows that air frying isn’t just a fly-by-night trend. Well, almost everyone out there knows it. There are still a few holdouts who haven’t gotten themselves an air fryer, so they don’t know how great these gadgets truly are. Now, the best air fryer deal of the year just popped up at Amazon, so it’s the perfect time to get in on the action.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

300K+
Followers
16K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy