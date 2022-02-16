ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

Parents skiing at Vermont resort left child alone in car, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08o6a5_0eGlGKn600
Parents charged: A New York couple was charged with child cruelty after police said they left their 2-year-old child in a vehicle while they made ski runs. (Ziva_K/iStock )

KILLINGTON, Vt. — Two employees of a Vermont ski resort are accused of cruelty to a child after police said they went skiing and left their 2-year-old child alone in a vehicle, authorities said.

Katelynn Brent, 21, and Cory Ahern, 29, both of nearby Hampton, New York, were arrested by police in Killington and charged with child cruelty after the Feb. 8 incident, WPTZ-TV reported. Brent was also charged with DUI, according to WCAX-TV.

Police said that Brent and Ahern, who are employees at the Killington Mountain Resort & Ski Area, went through the chairlifts 10 times during the day, the television station reported. The couple has ski passes contingent on their employment, according to a news release from the Killington Police Department.

Police stopped the couple as they were leaving the resort, according to WCAX. The child was in the back seat of the vehicle, the television station reported.

Brent initially denied the couple left the child in the car, police said, but later admitted they had, WPTZ reported. The couple said they stopped by the car after every ski run, according to the television station.

The vehicle’s engine was not running, and it was 28 degrees and windy outside that day, according to WCAX. . Archived data from the National Weather Service showed high temperatures in nearby Rutland were around 38 degrees, WPTZ reported.

The Vermont Department for Children and Families and the New York State Department of Child Protective Services were contacted about the charges, according to WCAX.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Twenty-one-year-old SUNY Potsdam student fatally shot in rural New York, authorities say

POTSDAM, N.Y. — A 21-year-old college student was shot and killed in northern New York near her university's campus, according to authorities. Elizabeth Howell, a senior at SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music, was identified as the victim of the shooting, which took place Friday in the village of Potsdam, located about 200 miles north of Albany, according to New York State Police.
POTSDAM, NY
KRMG

Greece: Search expanded on burning ferry; 10 missing

CORFU, Greece — (AP) — Fire service rescuers expanded a search Monday inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu where 10 people remain missing. The fire on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia is burning for a fourth day but rescuers have gained more expanded access inside the 183-meter (600 foot) vessel after containing the blaze.
ACCIDENTS
KRMG

One dead, five injured in shooting at Portland's Normandale Park, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was killed and five others were injured on Saturday in a shooting near a park in Portland, Oregon, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Normandale Park in northeast Portland at about 8 p.m. local time, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. A protest had been planned for the area, police said.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Accidents
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
City
Killington, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Killington, VT
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Fireworks spark grass fire in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Fireworks sparked a grass fire Sunday in rural Rogers County, the Oak Grove Fire Department said on Facebook. “We have already responded to one grassfire today. Approximately 2 acres burned after fireworks started a fire,” the fire department posted on the social media site. “Today is high fire danger. Tomorrow is supposed to be even worse. Please don’t burn, please don’t throw cigarettes out the window, or play with fireworks. Thanks for doing your part!”
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

3 injured in German apartment building fire; 100 evacuated

BERLIN — (AP) — A huge fire broke out in an apartment building in the western German city of Essen early Monday, and three people were taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke, authorities said. The fire service said that about 100 people were evacuated from the building,...
ACCIDENTS
KRMG

Fire breaks out at German residential complex, 3 injured

BERLIN — (AP) — A huge fire broke out in an apartment building in the western German city of Essen early Monday, and three people were taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke, authorities said. The fire service said that about 100 people were evacuated from the building,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dui#Ski Resort#Wptz Tv#Wcax Tv#Killington Resort#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Watch: Missing dog reunited with California family after 12 years

BENECIA, Calif. — It turns out that reports of Zoey’s death were greatly exaggerated, and a northern California family is celebrating their long-lost pup after a 12-year separation. According to KCRA, San Joaquin Animal Services responded to a Feb. 10 call about an older, possibly unwell stray dog...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Bird flu outbreaks expand to New York, Maine flocks

An avian flu strain deadly to chickens and other fowl has been detected in two additional states, federal regulators confirmed Sunday. The highly pathogenic bird flu strain has been confirmed in non-commercial, backyard flocks of birds on Long Island, New York, and in Knox County, Maine. Samples from the Long...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
KRMG

Florida man dies after being run over by street sweeper he drove

BRANDON, Fla. — A Florida man operating a street sweeper was killed Friday night after a collision with a car in a supermarket parking lot ejected him from his vehicle, which then ran him over, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 57-year-old man from Thonotosassa, who...
BRANDON, FL
KRMG

Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury to hear dueling views

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Before Ahmaud Arbery was chased by three white men in pickup trucks and fatally shot on a residential street, the trio had expressed hostility toward Black people in text messages and social media posts riddled with racist slurs. Does that history of bigoted...
BRUNSWICK, GA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
53K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy