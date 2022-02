The Chevrolet Corvette is the best sports car under $40K. Honda’s Civic Type R is the best FWD sports car under $40K. You can’t go wrong with a Mazda Miata for cheap speed. It’s hard out there. An E46 BMW M3 sold for more than a new M4 a while back. Enthusiast cars are up, sports cars in particular. Thankfully, if you’ve got a bit of scratch lying around, there’s still some fun to be had for less than a down payment in this equally insane housing market. These are the best sports cars you can buy for under $40,000.

