Mark Giordano talks about returning to Calgary for the first time in the regular season. "There are a ton, but obviously the ones that stick out are when you get a chance to play in the playoffs and that atmosphere. First game sticks out, obviously all the playoffs, a couple big moments I got to experience being around Iggy and seeing him score his 500th was pretty cool. I enjoyed my time here, obviously, and have so many good memories on the ice, for sure."

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO