Baldur's Gate 3 probably isn't coming out this year

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Much to the dismay of RPG fans everywhere, Larian Studios probably isn’t taking Baldur’s Gate 3 out of early access this year.

During an interview with Eurogamer, Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke hinted that development on Baldur’s Gate 3’s is going well, but there’s still plenty of ironing-out to be done.

“We think we’re in our last year of development,” Vincke said. “We do still think we have a year of development ahead of us, so it’s unlikely it will be this year. But we are at the end, so we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now. We have a pretty concrete plan.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in Steam’s early access program since Oct. 6, 2020. When speaking to GLHF about the game’s most recent update, Vincke claims spending so long in early access has given the team ample room to improve.

“I think by the time we’re going to release, we will have figured out many of these things,” Vincke explains. “It’s the benefit of being this long in Early Access — we see a lot of people play and we learn from it.”

If the many underwhelming releases over the years have taught us anything, it’s that taking extra development time is for the best — lest fans want another Cyberpunk 2077 situation.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Related
Polygon

Baldur’s Gate 3 should launch in 2023, Larian says

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available in early access for 16 months, don’t expect Larian Studios’ highly anticipated role-playing game to make a full launch in 2022. “Right now our expectation is that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released out of Early Access in 2023,” the...
