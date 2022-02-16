Nightly NBA player props: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies, Feb. 16

Welcome back to another edition of Nightly NBA Player Props. Our February run continues to be a positive one. Our last set of props, on February 11th, went 3-1, bringing us to 10-2 for the month. As we hit the back half of February, let’s hope that Wednesday will follow the trend.

A couple of the West’s hottest teams are putting their winning streaks on the line Wednesday in Memphis. The Grizzlies, winners of six in a row, will take on the new-look Trail Blazers, who are on a three-game win streak. We take a look at the game and see which players will determine the outcome, while also figuring out which players’ props are good to bet on.

Steven Adams - Over 3.5 Assists (+124)

We see Steven Adams play basketball and think several things, (1) he’s a very large person, (2) he sets some bone-crushing screens, and three (3) it’s nearly impossible to keep him off of the offensive glass. All are true! But one of the things we don’t often acknowledge is his ability to pass.

Adams is averaging a career-best 3.2 assists per game this season and the Grizzlies’ athleticism and shooting around Adams is allowing for him to unlock his playmaking abilities. He’s registered four or more assists in five of the last six games and should be able to do so again against a Portland team that isn’t known for its defense.

Justise Winslow - Over 6.5 Rebounds (-103)

Justise Winslow was quietly starting to find his footing in LA before the Clippers traded him. But he’s playing even better over his brief time in Portland. Justise is averaging 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game through five games.

It would be incredibly difficult to bet on all five of those categories, so I’ll narrow it down to one.

The one you should be looking at is Winslow’s 6.5-rebound player prop at Tipico. His shot may come and go. The assists are predicated on whether his teammates are making shots or not. But the rebounding is all him. Justise has a high motor, solid athleticism, and a strong frame that enables him to compete on the glass. Lock him in for seven or more rebounds against the Grizzlies.

Desmond Bane - Over 2.5 Threes (-141)

You should know by now that the Memphis Grizzlies are the real deal. You should also know that Desmond Bane is a big reason why. Following a great rookie season, the second-year wing has established himself as one of the league’s most efficient three-point shooters (41.3 percent).

I don’t think that asking Bane to make at least three three-pointers is crazy. He’s hit that mark in 31 of 55 games that he’s played in this season. The attempts should be there — 6.5 per game in February. So follow the numbers and trust he’ll make more than his player prop of 2.5 makes against the Portland.

Anfernee Simons - Under 4.5 Threes (-167)

What else can you say about Anfernee Simons’ rise that hasn’t already been said? He’s looking like a real centerpiece for this team’s future. Dame went down and Simons stepped up. Even before that he was having a pretty good season. But now, we’re at the point in which 20 points and seven or eight assists should be expected of him.

A lot of his offensive production comes by way of the three-pointer. Just look at his last three games — seven, six five three-point makes. Simons getting to five makes is certainly realistic, but it feels difficult to conclude that he’ll hit such a high number. Maybe he proves me wrong. I’ll take the under 4.5-threes, though.

