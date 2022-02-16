Alice @ Wonderland

I love when friends or family come to visit us in Portsmouth, because it's an excuse to act like a tourist in my own city. Often times I discover amazing places that I never knew existed within walking distance of my apartment. It's a beautiful thing!. Recently my mother-in-law Nancy...
What better place to enjoy the splendor of fresh fallen snow than along the Wissahickon Creek. Michele Coppinger captured these stunning vignettes while on a hike back the crick following the recent snowstorm that blanketed our area with wintry fluff. Yet another reminder of the natural beauty sitting in our own backyard.
