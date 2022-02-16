ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masks optional in most indoor spaces starting Friday

By STAFF REPORTS
Students, faculty and employees have reported that they feel protected by the COVID-19 protocols in place at Purdue. Jo Jennings | For The Exponent

Face masks will be optional in most indoor areas, effective Friday, according to a Protect Purdue press release on Wednesday afternoon.

Masks will still be worn in classrooms, research laboratories and health care settings, but will be optional in Purdue Athletics venues. Purdue Convocations and TEDxPurdueU will also still require masks, according to the press release.

Protect Purdue Health Center said the decision was made in light of cases dropping and the severity of symptoms remaining low. More than 99% of positive cases at Purdue were reported as mild, moderate or asymptomatic, according to data from the PPHC.

The update said the seven-day positivity rate fell by 76% since January, with a high of 21%, to 5%. The seven-day positivity rate was 5.75% on Monday, the most recent date for which data was available, according to the Protect Purdue COVID-19 dashboard.

"Our Boilermaker students, faculty and staff continue to demonstrate just how committed they are to protecting our campus community from the spread of serious disease," Esteban Ramirez, PPHC's chief medical officer said in the email. "We believe this is the next step toward greater normalcy, based on rapidly declining national, state and campus case numbers."

Protect Purdue will monitor COVID-19 data in March, with the intention of further relaxing COVID-19 protocols in April.

Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty referred the Exponent to the press release when asked about details of the decision.

