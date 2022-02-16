ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Night sky mystery

By About The Author
lagniappemobile
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Sealls is a meteorologist in Mobile, AL., with over 30 years TV experience, including...

lagniappemobile.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for killing Daunte Wright

Former police officer Kim Potter was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year in a Minneapolis suburb. Potter was convicted of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in December, but she was only sentenced for the more serious charge. Potter, 49,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cornell, IL
City
Mobile, AL
CNN

Cheney primary prompts sharp GOP divide in Washington

CNN — Republican lawmakers are starting to choose sides in the fight to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, placing high-stakes bets in a divisive primary that is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump and cementing deep rifts in the GOP over the direction of the party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden gives update on situation with Russia and Ukraine

President Biden is delivering an update Friday afternoon on U.S. efforts to deter Russia from invading Ukraine, amid reports of increased shelling Friday in the eastern part of the country. The U.S. has said that Russia is capable of attacking Ukraine any day, even before the Olympic games conclude on...
POTUS
CBS News

Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies at 59

Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota has died, his wife announced in a Facebook post Friday morning. He was 59. His wife, former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, said in the post he "passed away peacefully" Thursday night. Hagedorn announced his kidney cancer had returned in July 2021. In January,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Sky#Wgn
The Associated Press

Gu’s global coming-out party ends with 3rd Olympic medal

BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu turned the Beijing Olympics into her own personal playground. In the city. In the mountains. Spinning, flipping and flying above three different venues. The American-born Gu came into the Games hoping to win three gold medals in freestyle skiing while representing China, where her...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy