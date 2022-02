Great! Treat me well, and treat my friends even better. Don’t forget the basic shit, like our anniversary or that I am super lactose intolerant. But even more importantly, don’t feel as though we need to figure everything out right away. I definitely won’t know what to do half of the time. And in the few cases when I do know what’s going on, I am still going to pretend that I don’t – just so we can figure it out together. We don’t have to know what to say every moment of every day either. Sometimes, I just want to hold your hand and sit in silence with you – in the back of the classroom, where I won’t get called on to talk about books I’ve never bothered to read.

