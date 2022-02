If you are living with your partner, then you might be wondering how the two of you can cut costs when it comes to groceries. You might have gotten used to buying items for yourself, but now that there are two of you, the grocery bill may have doubled in size. So, what can you do to cut costs? And how do you do this while still satisfying the wants and needs of both you and your partner? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

13 DAYS AGO