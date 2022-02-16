Danny G. Surritt

(CNN) — By agreeing in principle to a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden is reaching for a signature foreign policy win, but accepting massive political and strategic risks that could easily backfire. Biden's last-ditch, still-tentative and highly conditioned agreement to meet the Russian President came after...
Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada's capital Saturday, retaking control of the streets around the Parliament buildings and appearing to end the siege of Ottawa after three weeks of protests. Protesters, angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions and policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, retreated from the...
The former head of a French fashion agency who was under investigation for suspicion of supplying underaged girls to financier Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his prison cell on Saturday. French officials confirmed that Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, was found dead inside his cell and said an inquiry has been...
The U.S. has warned the United Nations that it believes Russia has plans to kill large numbers of critics, dissidents and "vulnerable populations" in Ukraine or send them to camps after an expected invasion. The Kremlin denied the report on Monday, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling it an “absolute...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said late Sunday. The development, announced in a statement by the Élysée Palace after Macron spoke to each leader...
Chaos erupted following Sunday's NCAA men's basketball matchup between Michigan and Wisconsin when Wolverines coach Juwan Howard took a swing at Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Several players also appeared to throw punches in the ensuing fight. As was noted by the commentators, Howard was slow to get in line...
Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
A 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department was mourned Sunday after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday night. Another officer was injured. Dive teams have been in the water all day searching for clues about what caused the helicopter to crash. Home security video captured the police helicopter spinning out of control, hitting the water and almost instantly sinking in Newport Beach.
